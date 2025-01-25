Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 508066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Up 8.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $514.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.16). Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 78.18%. The business had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Theravance Biopharma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 309,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,085. The trade was a 1.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 48,316 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 34.5% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

