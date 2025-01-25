Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.89, for a total transaction of $3,263,656.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,611,804.88. This represents a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 44,850 shares of company stock valued at $24,666,097 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $575.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $532.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $493.30 and a 1 year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $647.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.95.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

