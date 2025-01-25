Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 484 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,632,199,000 after purchasing an additional 132,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,162,000 after purchasing an additional 51,131 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,119,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 914,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,467,000 after buying an additional 64,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 87.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,977,000 after buying an additional 345,268 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price target (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.38.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $531.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $535.54 and a 200 day moving average of $544.96. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $580.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

