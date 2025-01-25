Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.2% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 48,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,608,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 17,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. The trade was a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,349.27. This trade represents a 28.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.29.

SHW opened at $360.06 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $282.09 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.55. The firm has a market cap of $90.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

