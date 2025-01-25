Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,564 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Netflix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total value of $8,405,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,117 shares of company stock worth $123,913,691 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,009.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $977.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $895.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $766.98. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $999.00. The company has a market cap of $417.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10,141,900 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.