Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SJM opened at $103.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $99.81 and a 1 year high of $134.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 87.45%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,942. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.78.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

