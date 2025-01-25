TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Consumer Edge lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

NYSE THS opened at $34.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -74.09 and a beta of 0.22. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $854.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 33,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 187.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 206,411 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 68.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 304,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after buying an additional 123,669 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at $8,042,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

