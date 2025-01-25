Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,289 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Integer makes up 2.9% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $38,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITGR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 55.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Integer by 8,933.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Integer by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 74.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Integer by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of ITGR opened at $142.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $94.56 and a 52-week high of $144.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $431.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.59 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

