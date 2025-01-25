Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Stewart Information Services makes up about 1.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $22,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 337.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,258,000 after purchasing an additional 179,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $956,073.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,259.60. This trade represents a 16.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $64.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.59. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $78.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $667.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.40 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 94.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Stewart Information Services from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

