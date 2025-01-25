Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Littelfuse by 200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total transaction of $174,314.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,207.10. This trade represents a 18.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $235.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.31. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.91 and a 12 month high of $275.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.62. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $567.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.