Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 357 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,690,000 after purchasing an additional 309,966 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,932,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,246,000 after buying an additional 33,710 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,655,000 after buying an additional 403,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,218,000 after acquiring an additional 74,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,871 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $4,585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,971,988.96. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $554,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,236. This trade represents a 64.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,213 shares of company stock valued at $5,660,180 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average of $34.07.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.35 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUPN. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

