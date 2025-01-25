UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,922,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 476,285 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 9,266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 9,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,532 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.5 %

UNH opened at $532.26 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $541.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.84. The company has a market cap of $489.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

