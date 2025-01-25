Uniti Group Inc. Announces Pricing of $589 Million Fiber Securitization Notes Offering

Uniti Group Inc., a leading provider of fiber and wireless solutions for the communications industry, disclosed in a recent Form 8-K filing that its subsidiaries, Uniti Fiber ABS Issuer LLC and Uniti Fiber TRS Issuer LLC, have priced an offering of $589.0 million aggregate principal amount of secured fiber network revenue term notes. The announcement was made on January 17, 2025, through a press release. The Notes comprise $426,000,000 5.9% Series 2025-1, Class A-2 term notes, $65,000,000 6.4% Series 2025-1, Class B term notes, and $98,000,000 9.0% Series 2025-1, Class C term notes, each expected to be repaid by April 2030.

The Notes, which will be backed by specific fiber network assets and customer contracts in Florida, as well as in the Gulf Coast region spanning Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, are set to provide Uniti with financial leverage and flexibility. The net proceeds from this offering are designated for various corporate purposes, including repaying and terminating existing ABS bridge facilities, along with potential investments and debt repayments as part of general corporate activities.

As per the Form 8-K filing, the offering of the Notes is anticipated to conclude on February 3, 2025. It is important to note that these securities will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or any state securities laws. The offering was specifically targeted at qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the U.S. in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

In the provided press release, Uniti emphasizes its strategic pursuit of mission-critical communications infrastructure, solidifying its position as an internally managed real estate investment trust with a robust presence in the communications sector.

Additionally, the company acknowledged the forward-looking nature of these statements, highlighting the inherent uncertainties and risks associated with future projections. Among these risks are potential challenges related to the consummation of Uniti’s planned merger with Windstream, operational integration complexities post-merger, and other external factors that might impact their operational and financial performance.

Uniti has emphasized that it does not have a legal obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, ensuring transparency about the dynamic nature of these projections in light of evolving circumstances and expectations. Investors and interested parties may explore further details and updates related to the offering through the materials provided in the filing.

