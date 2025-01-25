Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $295.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.71 and its 200-day moving average is $272.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $233.00 and a 52-week high of $304.59. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.