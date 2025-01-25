Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. LHM Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. LHM Inc. now owns 492,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,107,000 after purchasing an additional 125,360 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 382,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,423,000 after purchasing an additional 30,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 55.1% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $301.30 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $239.86 and a 12-month high of $302.95. The company has a market cap of $451.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

