Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Trimmed by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $149.96 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $126.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

