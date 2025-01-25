Verge (XVG) Hits Market Cap of $161.56 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Verge has a market cap of $161.56 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,658.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.15 or 0.00120483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.18 or 0.00420395 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00025742 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.59 or 0.00208763 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00050027 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00013920 BTC.

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

