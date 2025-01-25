Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Sells 113 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 3.1% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 6,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,951,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2,185.4% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 18,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,169,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,089,000 after buying an additional 36,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BX shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.56.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $7,433,289.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,112,883.78. This trade represents a 9.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $186.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.82 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

