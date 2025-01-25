Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and traded as high as $9.58. Weibo shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 484,073 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WB shares. StockNews.com raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Weibo during the third quarter worth $112,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Weibo by 17.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Weibo in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

