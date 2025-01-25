West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02, Zacks reports. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

West Bancorporation Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.98. West Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 78.13%.

In related news, Director Douglas R. Gulling sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,539.49. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTBA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of West Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

