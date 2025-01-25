Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Has $5.36 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,236,000.

Shares of BIL opened at $91.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.29 and a 12-month high of $91.83.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

