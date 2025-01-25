WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Stock Price Up 2.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.49. 20,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 38,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on WildBrain from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

WildBrain Price Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of C$321.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.50.

In other news, insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 64,140 shares of WildBrain stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$96,102.24. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 404,890 shares of company stock worth $647,687. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the development, production, and distribution of films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Content and Licensing; Global Licensing; and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children’s and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and sells advertising ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms.

