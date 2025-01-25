Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $26.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,222,000 after buying an additional 53,037 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 296.7% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,028,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VB stock opened at $251.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $205.93 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.27 and its 200-day moving average is $238.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

