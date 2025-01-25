Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Position Increased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WH. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 2,850 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $251,199.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,104.68. This trade represents a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $104.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $106.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

