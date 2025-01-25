Zacks Research Forecasts Pfizer’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pfizer in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.10 on Thursday. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 95,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,698,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $3,452,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $738,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

