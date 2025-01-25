Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of TDS Q2 Earnings

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Telephone and Data Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDS

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,039,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,908,000 after purchasing an additional 65,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,278,000 after acquiring an additional 43,470 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,950,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 495,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,035,000 after purchasing an additional 103,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,062,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.