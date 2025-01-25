Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.56 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.04). Zambeef Products shares last traded at GBX 3.78 ($0.05), with a volume of 440,000 shares.
Zambeef Products Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.00 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.54.
About Zambeef Products
Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, Nigeria, and Ghana. It operates through Retailing and Cold Chain Food Products and Cropping and Milling segments. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zambeef Products
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why Traders Are Buying the Dip on Johnson & Johnson Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Zambeef Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zambeef Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.