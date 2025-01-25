Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.56 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.04). Zambeef Products shares last traded at GBX 3.78 ($0.05), with a volume of 440,000 shares.

Zambeef Products Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.00 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.54.

About Zambeef Products

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, Nigeria, and Ghana. It operates through Retailing and Cold Chain Food Products and Cropping and Milling segments. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour.

