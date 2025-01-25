Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 397.53 ($4.96) and traded as low as GBX 303.18 ($3.79). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 310 ($3.87), with a volume of 371,789 shares trading hands.

Zotefoams Trading Up 6.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £160.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,650.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 322.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Zotefoams

In other Zotefoams news, insider Ronan Cox purchased 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 310 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £9,932.40 ($12,401.55). 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

