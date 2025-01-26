1,161 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,223,397,000 after purchasing an additional 636,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,774,705,000 after purchasing an additional 320,415 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after purchasing an additional 602,143 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,866,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $739,957,000 after purchasing an additional 277,350 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,432,485 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $624,749,000 after purchasing an additional 67,474 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boeing from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. DZ Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $209.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $175.95 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $214.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.56. The company has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.39 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

