1,252 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Bought by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $47,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COF opened at $203.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $207.24.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10,220,675.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In related news, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,374.17. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,029.12. The trade was a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,256 shares of company stock worth $2,462,487 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

