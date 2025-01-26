16,700 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19,022.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,469,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,264,000 after buying an additional 2,456,370 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,364,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 997.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 935,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,738,000 after purchasing an additional 850,442 shares during the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $19,679,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 613.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 627,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 539,275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $30.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.