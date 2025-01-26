17,838 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC

Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,119,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 8.5% of Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 507.8% in the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Grange Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,971,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $529.63 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $539.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $517.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

