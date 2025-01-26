1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 102,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $248,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 268,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,680,000 after acquiring an additional 73,577 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $119.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.69. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

