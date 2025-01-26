1834 Investment Advisors Co. Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 112.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 79.9% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,770,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.73.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $496.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $499.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

