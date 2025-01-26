1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 10,518 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,518 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.2% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.08%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

