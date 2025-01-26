1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 2,216 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,158,000 after buying an additional 1,732,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 337.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,069,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,924 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,104,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 442.7% during the 4th quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after acquiring an additional 214,280 shares during the period. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $15,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV opened at $110.42 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.91 and a one year high of $110.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average of $110.32.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

