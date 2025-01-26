1,886 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Andina Capital Management LLC

Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,068,000 after acquiring an additional 526,226 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,958.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 276,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,680,000 after acquiring an additional 263,435 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,060,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,478,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,959,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $251.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $205.93 and a one year high of $263.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.57.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
