2,904 Shares in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,590,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,217 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mobileye Global by 168.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 957,565 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 85.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,668,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,856,000 after purchasing an additional 768,169 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth $4,978,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 24.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,615,000 after buying an additional 279,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.30.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

