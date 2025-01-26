322,142 Shares in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 322,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,837,000. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 462.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JBBB opened at $49.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

