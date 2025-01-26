3,655 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Acquired by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $326,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 135.9% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 871,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,167,000 after acquiring an additional 54,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $135.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.12 and a one year high of $138.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.