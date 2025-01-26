4,350 Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Bought by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,039,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,309,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,904,000 after purchasing an additional 989,710 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,543,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,111,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,249,000 after buying an additional 507,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,802,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,378,000 after buying an additional 393,901 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.73 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average of $49.66.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

