5,901 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Purchased by Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC

Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. Paychex accounts for 0.8% of Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Trading Up 0.9 %
PAYX opened at $146.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.72 and a 12 month high of $150.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.16.
Paychex Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.53%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Paychex from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.23.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PAYX
Paychex Profile
Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Paychex
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Why Traders Are Buying the Dip on Johnson & Johnson Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.