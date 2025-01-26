Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,974 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPLT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 61,159 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,709,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $922,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPLT stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.92. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $80.09 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.