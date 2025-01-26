Accel Wealth Management Takes $319,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNOV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $624,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 2.9 %
FNOV opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $47.32.
About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November
The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.
