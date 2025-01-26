Accel Wealth Management Takes $319,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNOV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $624,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 2.9 %

FNOV opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $47.32.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.