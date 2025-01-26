Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADUS shares. StockNews.com raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citizens Jmp raised Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total transaction of $3,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,569.72. The trade was a 23.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,257. This trade represents a 18.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,750. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 9,150.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 25.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $130.62 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $85.94 and a 52 week high of $136.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

