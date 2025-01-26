Affiance Financial LLC Has $256,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 685.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,655,000 after purchasing an additional 388,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 198,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.71 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.27 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average of $93.07.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

