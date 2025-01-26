Affiance Financial LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $529.63 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $539.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $517.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.31.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

