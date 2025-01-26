Affiance Financial LLC Sells 106 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 96.4% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $221.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.83. The company has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.66 and a 1-year high of $242.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.