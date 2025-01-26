Affinity Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,165 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 1.7% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598,253 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3,476.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 943.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,300,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,996,000.59. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $367,920,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,755,242.88. This trade represents a 87.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,518,855 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682,423 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $84.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.92, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.