Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

American International Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.53 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.20%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.